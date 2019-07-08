Redwood Capital Management Has Increased Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake by $800,000; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Farr Miller & Washington Has Trimmed Stake by $380,952 as Shares Rose

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.80 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.64M, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.1. About 11.86 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 3,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 406,363 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.28 million, down from 410,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $113.75. About 3.00 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlas Browninc reported 33,442 shares or 2.46% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx holds 0.79% or 26,114 shares. Advisors Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 7,753 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Planning Advsr Lc accumulated 3,073 shares. Northstar Group has 0.73% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Maine-based Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 1.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 120,235 shares. Farmers Trust reported 3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 4,131 were reported by Lesa Sroufe Company. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.34% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated accumulated 8,380 shares. Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca, a California-based fund reported 15,463 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance reported 64,437 shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt has 892,671 shares for 1.99% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd Llc owns 13,491 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 26.83 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 34,797 shares to 565,187 shares, valued at $30.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 5,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Shares for $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. 1.21M shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77 million on Wednesday, February 13. $2.86M worth of stock was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789 worth of stock. Matthew Price also sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. The insider Coombe Gary A sold $870,676.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 246,000 shares to 5.55M shares, valued at $411.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 302,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).