Redwood Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) by $5.60 Million; Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Lifted Stake

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $253.62. About 154,697 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.73 million, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $59.77. About 565,143 shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT HAS BEEN WORKING WITH BOEING ON NMA AIRCRAFT; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adjusted TRASM Up About 5%; 23/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines may outfit some employees with ‘wearable robotics’; 01/05/2018 – Delta Private Jets® Announces Enhancements to its Sky Access™ Membership Program; 07/03/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED ~230 REGIONAL FLIGHTS IN NY AIRPORTS; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adj Average Fuel Price $2 to $2.05 Per Gallon; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $9.97 BLN VS $9.10 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Britain’s Virgin Atlantic posts loss on weak pound, hurricane impact; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees FY19 Revenue Growth 4% to 6%; 05/04/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MORGAN DURRANT COMMENTS IN EMAIL

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 earnings per share, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 6.61 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

