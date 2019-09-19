Redwood Capital Management Has Decreased Micron Technology (MU) Holding as Stock Rose; Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Lowered Stake in Teledyne Technologies (TDY) by $772,590

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 675,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.05M, down from 875,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.15. About 10.97 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 2,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 40,665 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.14M, down from 43,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $321.6. About 130,307 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 12/04/2018 – Teledyne Imaging Receives Gold and Silver Awards from Vision Systems Design; 29/03/2018 – Teledyne DALSA will preview its newest multi-line CMOS camera at The Vision Show; 04/04/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals Inc. – Announces its Proposed Exploration Programs for the Teledyne & Glencore Bucke Cobalt Properties; 03/04/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WaveSurfer 3000z Oscilloscopes Are Bursting with Features and Value; 03/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC TDY.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.67 TO $7.77; 07/03/2018 At Satellite 2018, Teledyne Paradise Datacom Launches 3 New Products: CubeSat LEO Modem, 200W Ka GaN SSPA, & Touch Screen SSPA; 25/04/2018 – COO Al Pichelli Assumes Title of Teledyne’s President; 02/04/2018 – Teledyne Marine Receives Spotlight on New Technology Award; 20/04/2018 – DJ Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDY); 10/04/2018 – Teledyne e2v Releases the lndustry’s First CBRAM® for Space

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $928.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) by 72,907 shares to 303,751 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 56,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 14.35% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.23 per share. TDY’s profit will be $92.77M for 31.53 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual earnings per share reported by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold TDY shares while 89 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 29.59 million shares or 1.96% more from 29.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 60,922 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Moreover, Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs Inc has 0.93% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 3,314 shares. Cibc Asset holds 0% or 1,283 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc accumulated 190,854 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 8,157 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Kennedy Management Inc stated it has 0.09% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 364,014 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 24,592 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 5,109 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 96,761 shares. Ww Asset Management owns 1,670 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gru Limited Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Los Angeles Capital & Equity has 2,501 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa, a Switzerland-based fund reported 12,269 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 1.93 million shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc owns 84,497 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Grassi Inv Management owns 57,975 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc accumulated 6,405 shares. Axa holds 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 277,300 shares. 908,111 were reported by Federated Invsts Pa. 11,171 are owned by Shine Invest Advisory. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 7,005 shares. Blume Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Keybank Association Oh reported 5,723 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has 151,268 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Pictet Comml Bank And Limited, Bahamas-based fund reported 22,800 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 100 are held by City Hldg.