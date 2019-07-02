Redwood Capital Management Has Decreased General Electric Co (GE) Stake by $20.25 Million; Stock Price Rose; Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cut Wabtec (WAB) Stake by $1.12 Million; Market Value Declined

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 75.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 2.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 743,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42M, down from 2.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.62. About 27.38M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – EMERGENCY ENGINE INSPECTIONS WILL APPLY TO 681 CFM56-7B ENGINES WORLDWIDE, 352 IN THE UNITED STATES; 14/03/2018 – GE: WOULD HAVE TO FIGURE OUT IF DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE MAKES SENSE; 21/05/2018 – GE Jumpstarts Overhaul With $11.1 Billion Wabtec Rail Deal (Video); 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN; 26/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- DATEX-OHMEDA AISYS CS2 ALADIN2 CASSETTE Cassettes are intended to be used to deliver anesthetic; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO DECLINES TO SAY DIVIDEND IS SAFE IN 2019; SAYS IT DEPENDS ON CASH FLOW, OPERATING PROFIT AND PORTFOLIO MOVES; 24/05/2018 – GE SHARES UP 2.7 PCT; CNBC, CITING SOURCES, REPORTS GE DOES NOT PLAN TO CUT DIVIDEND; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FAA orders engine inspections after Southwest explosion; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 07/03/2018 – General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” wrote Deutsche’s John Inch

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 67.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 15,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,400 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $546,000, down from 22,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $73.44. About 1.42M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 19/04/2018 – Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q EPS 92c; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge, Creating Global Leader for Rail Equipment, Services and Software; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Now: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WABTEC OPERATING MARGINS (ABOUT 13% TO; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 21/05/2018 – WABTECH CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER DEAL WITH GE; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Deal

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520. DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 6,300 shares to 9,500 shares, valued at $857,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 2.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WAB’s profit will be $159.56 million for 18.73 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.55% negative EPS growth.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 5.14M shares to 11.67M shares, valued at $21.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 70,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 22.13 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

