Redwood Capital Management Has Cut Position in Citigroup (C) by $3.10 Million as Share Price Rose; Woodstock Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $584,181

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp analyzed 4,993 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 225,950 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.65 million, down from 230,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.21. About 42.75M shares traded or 73.80% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc analyzed 50,000 shares as the company's stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 770,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.91 million, down from 820,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $65.18. About 20.89 million shares traded or 57.26% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup posts `solid” Q2 numbers – Regents Research – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup – Staying On Course – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 70,364 shares to 370,364 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 9.88M shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $442,708 was made by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.54 billion for 8.19 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.