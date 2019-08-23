Redwood Capital Management Has Cut Micron Technology (MU) Stake by $1.20 Million; Columbus Mckinnon (CMCO) Shareholder Walthausen & Company Increased Its Position

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp (CMCO) by 25.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 62,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 305,841 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51M, up from 242,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $762.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $32.29. About 43,291 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 25/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expands CM Hurricane 360° Hand Chain Hoist Offering; 16/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Columbus McKinnon May Face Pressure, Machinery Down; 26/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.05/SHR; 29/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – ADDITION OF AGHILI AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, BRINGS CO’S BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – EXPECTS REVENUE TO GROW 7% TO 9% INCLUDING THE BENEFIT OF FX IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF FY 2019; 07/03/2018 Columbus McKinnon Opens New Entertainment Training Center of Excellence at Rock Lititz; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Reports Record Gross Margins for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 49C

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc analyzed 29,300 shares as the company's stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 875,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.16M, down from 904,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $47.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $42.94. About 16.61M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron (MU) Still A Buy Even After Thirteen Percent Jump – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Micron Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MU) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FLWS, FSLR, MU – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ser Automobile Association stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 423,964 were reported by Zwj Inv Counsel. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 20,300 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bessemer Incorporated has 12,290 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Llc has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Us Natl Bank De reported 0.05% stake. Osterweis Mngmt holds 0.78% or 302,010 shares. New York-based Barrett Asset Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings Inc owns 4.39M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Of America holds 3,233 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Management Assoc New York, a New York-based fund reported 7,600 shares. 831 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain. The North Carolina-based Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Keybank Association Oh accumulated 5,798 shares or 0% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.19% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.72 million for 26.18 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 100,000 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $15.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arconic Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 833,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CMCO shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 2.81% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 447,133 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Savings Bank Of America De holds 103,634 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 1.56M shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.02% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 54,452 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Granahan Inv Ma holds 0.7% or 379,700 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 158,361 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Skylands Cap Ltd Company accumulated 1.08% or 226,300 shares. Systematic Fin Ltd Partnership reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co has invested 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 48,349 shares.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 53,710 shares to 321,080 shares, valued at $9.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 60,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,714 shares, and cut its stake in Southside Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SBSI).

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO)