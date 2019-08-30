Redwood Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position in Caesars Entmt (CZR) as Stock Price Rose; Ctrip.Com International LTD Adr (CTRP) Share Value Declined While Davis Selected Advisers Has Lifted Position

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International Ltd. Adr (CTRP) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 11,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 495,080 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.63M, up from 483,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Ctrip.Com International Ltd. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $32.2. About 3.73M shares traded or 6.59% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ. EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. $1.00; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.64M, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 2.63M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 5.78 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc stated it has 4.83 million shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.05% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.01% or 598,869 shares in its portfolio. Davenport Lc owns 12,350 shares. 242,800 were accumulated by Alpine Inc. Nwi Limited Partnership has 450,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Reilly Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Frontier Invest Mngmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 224,535 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 104,561 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 3,524 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 32,977 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 25,139 are held by Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 0.01% or 1.60 million shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Casino Stocks – Motley Fool” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CZR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Apr 1, 2019 : CZR, FITB, RDWR, MSFT, AAPL, QQQ – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Caesars News: CZR Stock Rockets Higher on Eldorado Resorts Merger – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) by 50,000 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $15.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 29,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 875,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).