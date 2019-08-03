Redwood Capital Management Has Boosted Its Pg&E (PCG) Holding by $167.90 Million; Stock Declined; Visa (V) Stock Price Rose While Halsey Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake by $686,556

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 234.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 9.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 14.09M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.87M, up from 4.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.84B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.6. About 3.27M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS WERE $0.91 PER SHARE; 26/05/2018 – California Faults PG&E Lines for Four Smaller October Fires; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO ESTABLISH WILDFIRE SAFETY OPERATIONS CENTER; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Rev $4.06B; 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 4,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 174,512 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.26 million, down from 178,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 7.87M shares traded or 14.98% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Management LP has 1.49 million shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. Clarkston Cap Ptnrs Lc owns 1,700 shares. Glob Endowment LP holds 68,330 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 8.24M shares stake. Hgk Asset Incorporated invested 0.46% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Personal holds 0.04% or 23,116 shares. Stock Yards State Bank And Company invested in 160,351 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.52% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Holt Capital Advsr Llc Dba Holt Capital Prtn Limited Partnership holds 0.13% or 2,852 shares. Dubuque Bankshares invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Windacre Partnership Ltd Company has invested 11.67% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Allen Invest Limited Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Riggs Asset Managment has invested 6.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 24,065 are owned by Harvey Cap Mgmt. 2,625 were reported by Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.02 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 855 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cambridge Investment Incorporated owns 15,569 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Co has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Pa holds 106,774 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 1,162 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 217,650 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Electron Ptnrs owns 1.27M shares. 767 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Salem Inv Counselors Inc accumulated 500 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1,137 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Merian Glob (Uk) Limited owns 41,800 shares. Florida-based Raymond James And has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Captrust Advisors reported 1,626 shares.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 302,488 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 29,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 875,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

