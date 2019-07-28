Redwood Capital Management Has Boosted Its Pg&E (PCG) Stake by $167.90 Million; Deere & Co (DE) Shareholder Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Decreased Position as Stock Value Declined

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 234.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 9.88M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 14.09M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.87M, up from 4.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 3.94M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 13/04/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 2 REACTOR TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 10:42 AM; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/18/2018 03:59 AM; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $170.39. About 1.95 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Adj EPS $3.14; 04/04/2018 – Deere says assessing impact of Beíjing’s new tariffs; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: RETALIATION AGAINST U.S. MORE A CONCERN THAN COST GAINS; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ. EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; BOOSTS YEAR ADJ. NET VIEW; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 30/05/2018 – Deere Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15% — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.10 million for 15.05 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 302,488 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 2.25 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 743,000 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

