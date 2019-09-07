Redwood Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Pg&E (PCG) by $167.90 Million; As Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Declined, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Raised Position

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 12,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 219,703 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48 million, up from 207,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 7.85M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On IPI-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 4/25/2018, 10:30 AM; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Immuno-oncology combo session; 22/05/2018 – CBRAIN A/S: UNIVERSITY OF BRISTOL IN PACT W/ CBRAIN; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – INCREASING 2018 NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RANGE FROM $3.15 – $3.30 TO $3.35 – $3.45; 27/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 234.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 9.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 14.09M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.87M, up from 4.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 6.21 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 09:43 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E INTENDS TO APPEAL BUTTE FIRE LEGAL DECISION; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON CALL; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM; 22/03/2018 – In Advance of 2018 Wildfire Season, PG&E Takes Action with Comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96B and $10.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rtw Retailwinds by 177,564 shares to 13,600 shares, valued at $33,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab (SCHB) by 54,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,276 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Pfd And (PFF).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 2.25M shares to 743,000 shares, valued at $7.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 302,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.