Redwood Capital Management Decreased Stake in General Electric Co (GE) by $20.25 Million; As Abbvie (Put) (ABBV) Valuation Declined, Laurion Capital Management LP Increased Stake

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 75.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 2.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 743,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42M, down from 2.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.13. About 47.49M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 19/04/2018 – Commentary: General Electric is the only earnings report that matters right now, via @TradingNation; 21/05/2018 – ? GE agrees to $11bn […]; 16/04/2018 – GE SIGNS $300M TRANSACTIONAL SERVICES DEAL; 23/05/2018 – GE GE.N CEO PLANNING FOR NO RECOVERY IN HEAVY GAS POWER PLANT MARKET BEFORE END 2020; SEES NO PROFIT GROWTH IN 2018 – PRESENTATION; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – GE agrees to $11bn transport link-up; 12/03/2018 – GE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION DETAILED IN REGULATORY FILING; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FAA orders engine inspections after Southwest explosion; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: REVIEWING PORTFOLIO IN A `DELIBERATE WAY’; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS RISING METAL INPUT COSTS REDUCES THE ATTRACTIVENESS OF GE’S RAIL BUSINESS TO A POTENTIAL BUYER

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (Put) (ABBV) by 1700% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $67.81. About 7.76 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Evidence of the Benefit That Imfinzi Can Offer Lung Cancer Patients; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Clinically-meaningful Improvement in Patients Receiving Imfinzi Compared to Placebo; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in $64 bln deal talks

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU) by 559,704 shares to 140,296 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gap Inc (Put) (NYSE:GPS) by 110,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (Call) (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvw Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 34,194 shares. Wms Ptnrs Lc holds 0.26% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 12,752 shares. Eagle Global Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Security Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 1.31% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams invested in 10,714 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 20,083 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.63% or 59,847 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 335,969 shares stake. Lafayette Invs has 10,715 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Co reported 0.1% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Quantres Asset Ltd holds 3,900 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Jensen Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 25,605 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.19% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Brighton Jones Lc holds 0.09% or 9,522 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 210,440 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $663,500 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Tuesday, July 30. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. 15,552 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 70,364 shares to 370,364 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Arconic Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timber Creek Cap Management Llc owns 5,105 shares. Telos Capital Management owns 11,978 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 710,844 were accumulated by Charter Co. 41,079 were reported by Hanson Mcclain. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 1,336 shares. Eastern Bancorp reported 158,087 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Co owns 321,383 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Savant Capital Ltd Llc has 29,127 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sigma Counselors Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Df Dent And reported 52,229 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 13,000 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 0.06% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 14.35M shares. 42,840 were accumulated by Cypress Cap Group. Chemung Canal Trust Com holds 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 12,861 shares. Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Cox L Kevin. Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, August 23. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million worth of stock or 331,684 shares. Strazik Scott also bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 17.56 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

