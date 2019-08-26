Redwood Capital Management Decreased Micron Technology (MU) Holding by $1.20 Million; Valuation Rose; Jd Capital Management Stake In General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Was Increased

Jd Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc bought 162,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 820,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 57.51 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 28/03/2018 – New Equifax CEO Begor Is Former GE Executive; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Part of Healthcare Division to Veritas Capital for $1.05 Billion; 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – VINETI SAYS CLOSING OF $33.5 MLN IN SERIES B INVESTMENT; FINANCING IS BEING LED BY CANAAN AND DFJ WITH PARTICIPATION FROM GE VENTURES AMONG OTHERS; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORES SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING BUSINESS; 21/04/2018 – Is GE’s Bounceback for Real? — Barron’s; 20/04/2018 – ENGINE MANUFACTURER CFM RECOMMENDS EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS WITHIN THE NEXT 20 DAYS TO FAN BLADES OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES AFTER SOUTHWEST AIRLINES INCIDENT -STATEMENT; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 29,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 875,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.16M, down from 904,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $43.43. About 11.67 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.66M for 26.48 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 9.88 million shares to 14.09M shares, valued at $250.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 70,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dalton Investments Ltd Liability holds 0.5% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 27,882 shares. Platinum Investment Mngmt owns 2.56M shares for 2.5% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Gabalex Mngmt has 2.09% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 86.10 million are owned by Vanguard Group. 2,003 are owned by Central Bankshares And Trust. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp has invested 0.11% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 500 shares. Stoneridge Investment Prtn Ltd reported 75,968 shares stake. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Lc stated it has 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). The Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.55% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 49,605 shares. Wafra accumulated 375,253 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Nuwave Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 18 shares.

