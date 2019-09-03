Redwood Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) as Market Value Rose; Ingredion (INGR) Stake Has Boosted by Magnetar Financial Llc

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 236.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 8,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The hedge fund held 12,017 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 3,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $77.13. About 209,799 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $1.90; 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Ingredion’s Success at Shifting Product Mix Toward Larger Proportion of Specialty Food, Starch Ingredients; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,469 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q Adj EPS $1.88

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 30.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01M, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 3.56M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – ANNOUNCES WEBCAST AND DIAL-IN INFORMATION FOR MAY 29, 2018, AT 7:10 A.M. MT; 29/05/2018 – Trans Mountain Pipeline System and Expansion Project to Be Sold for C$4.5 Billion; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – SUSPENDS NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Will Work With Canada to Seek Third Party Buyer for Pipeline System Through July 22; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PREPARED TO INDEMNIFY KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE PROJECT AGAINST ANY FINANCIAL LOSS CAUSED BY B.C. GOVT’S ATTEMPTS AT DELAY; 17/05/2018 – CANADA SYMPATHETIC TO KINDER MORGAN’S CHALLENGES: MORNEAU; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s: Kinder Morgan’s Sale Of The Trans Mountain Pipeline System And Expansion Is Credit Positive; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA A.G. – FILED CLAIM BASED ON PUBLIC INTEREST, CHALLENGING CONSTITUTIONALITY OF ALBERTA’S PRESERVING CANADA’S ECONOMIC PROSPERITY ACT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Now Forecasts to Invest $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $497.92 million for 22.74 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

