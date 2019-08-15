Redwood Capital Management Decreased Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Cut Kinross Gold (KGC) Stake By $927,648

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 33.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Redwood Capital Management Llc holds 99,000 shares with $10.02M value, down from 149,000 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $336.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $105.24. About 10.19 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – ForeScout Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo; 21/05/2018 – Resolute Energy at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Trib: JPMorgan hires top AI researcher from Carnegie Mellon University; 04/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan names head of artificial intelligence research; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Adds Yili Industrial, Exits Tal Education; 31/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 870P; 08/05/2018 – Hovnanian Enterprises’ Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO: TECHNOLOGY A BIG FOCUS FOR THE COMPANY

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) stake by 1.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 309,216 shares as Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)’s stock rose 31.37%. The Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc holds 23.89M shares with $82.24M value, down from 24.19 million last quarter. Kinross Gold Corp now has $6.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.89. About 15.88M shares traded or 24.18% up from the average. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 26/03/2018 – U.S. REGULATOR CHARGES KINROSS GOLD WITH VIOLATING U.S. ANTI-CORRUPTION LAW – SEC; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS COULD SEEK INT. ARBITRATION IF MAURITANIA CHANGES RULES; 12/04/2018 – LKA Gold to Complete Kinross Drilling Program at Golden Wonder Mine; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS HAS $300M OF POLITICAL-RISK INSURANCE WITH WORLD BANK; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SAYS HAS STRONG STRUCTURAL SUPPORT FOR MAURITANIA TALKS; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS RECEIVED `SOMEWHAT BENIGN’ REQUEST FROM MAURITANIA; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Kinross Gold To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’; Otlk Stable; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS: WB JUST SIGNED OFF ON MAURITANIA FISCAL ARRANGEMENTS; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 09/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR SANCTION LEGISLATION IN CANADA, U.S. AND EUROPEAN UNION SO CO AND UNITS REMAIN IN COMPLIANCE

More notable recent Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kinross Gold Jumps on 2nd-Quarter Earnings Beat – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “10 Stocks Under $5 to Buy for Fall – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kinross Gold tops Q2 estimates, buys Russian gold project for $283M – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kinross Gold: Time To Ring The Register – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Cheap Gold Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased Charter Communications Inc N stake by 24,760 shares to 85,792 valued at $29.76 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) stake by 3,586 shares and now owns 7,253 shares. Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) was raised too.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo And More – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Benzinga” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan analyst who’s nailed the market sees ‘once in a decade opportunity’ in these stocks – CNBC” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought 18,200 shares worth $2.00 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd owns 1,077 shares. Washington Capital Mngmt has invested 2.16% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cohen And Steers Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 33,057 shares. Beaumont Prtn Ltd Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,101 shares. Foster Motley invested in 94,639 shares. Pennsylvania-based Matthew 25 Mgmt Corp has invested 6.61% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jnba Finance Advsr invested 0.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Polaris Greystone Group Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 9,021 shares. 3.05M were accumulated by Aristotle Mgmt Ltd. 35,165 were reported by Grand Jean Capital Management. Barnett & Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Washington Tru Savings Bank holds 1.75% or 108,460 shares. First Foundation has 245,892 shares. Stock Yards National Bank Trust invested 1.95% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Castleark Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).