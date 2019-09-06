Redwood Capital Management Decreased Holding in General Electric Co (GE) by $20.25 Million; Bloom Tree Partners Holding in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Decreased as Market Value Rose

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 75.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 2.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 743,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42M, down from 2.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 85.55 million shares traded or 29.02% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/04/2018 – VINETI SAYS CLOSING OF $33.5 MLN IN SERIES B INVESTMENT; FINANCING IS BEING LED BY CANAAN AND DFJ WITH PARTICIPATION FROM GE VENTURES AMONG OTHERS; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES LEASES TWELVE 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS; 23/05/2018 – The industrial conglomerate revealed it expects no profit growth this year in its already stagnant GE power business; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY – LOCOMOTIVES TO BE MANUFACTURED AND SUPPLIED FROM FACTORY SET UP BY CO’S AT MADHEPURA AND MARHOWRA IN BIHAR OVER 11 YEARS; 02/04/2018 – TIAN GE INTERACTIVE HOLDINGS LTD 1980.HK – FY ADJUSTED REVENUE RMB1.0 BLN, UP 20.4 PCT; 23/05/2018 – as first reported by me $GE; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE BOOSTED GE, NKTR, LMT, XL, WRK IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS axes associates program; 29/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Wells Fargo, Spyce

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 125,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 135,460 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.40 million, down from 261,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $302.53. About 293,454 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 09/04/2018 – FleetCor Boosts CEO Clarke’s Pay 79% to $52.6 Million for 2017; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $246.77M for 26.17 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did FleetCor Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:FLT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “FLEETCOR Partners with Nissan on Contactless Payments in Brazil – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Like FleetCor Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:FLT) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FLEETCOR to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell & Reed Financial holds 290,596 shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 7 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Com Ltd holds 0% or 1,360 shares. 87,164 were reported by Axa. Arrowstreet Cap Lp owns 482,006 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fincl Counselors has 0.01% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 11 are held by Tarbox Family Office Inc. Etrade Cap Management Lc has 2,485 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab invested in 0% or 4,675 shares. 509,145 are owned by Wells Fargo & Company Mn. M&T Bancorporation owns 0.04% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 34,360 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md owns 5.09M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Crescent Park Management LP holds 157,301 shares or 6.81% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 35,124 shares. 1,370 were reported by Conning.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $918.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 475,298 shares to 819,965 shares, valued at $43.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 76,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 594,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. 6,500 shares were bought by Seidman Leslie, worth $50,700 on Friday, August 23. 331,684 shares valued at $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Timko Thomas S. $994,752 worth of stock was bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 5.14M shares to 11.67 million shares, valued at $21.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpi Composites Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 419,738 shares, and has risen its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Danaher initiates stock sale to help finance $21B GE Biopharma acquisition – Washington Business Journal” on September 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cloudera, Dollar General, GE, Lyft, Match, MongoDB, Palo Alto, Papa Johnâ€™s, Slack, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 05, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “GEâ€™s Culp wagers serious money that Markopolosâ€™ fraud accusation is wrong – MarketWatch” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bill Nygren Trims General Electric, Baxter International Positions – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.