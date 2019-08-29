Redwood Capital Management Cut Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $6.75 Million; Valuation Rose; As Nvidia (NVDA) Valuation Declined, Truenorth Raised Holding

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 29.53 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – The market is ‘right in the eye of the storm,’ and charts show dark clouds ahead: Bank of America; 23/03/2018 – NY AG: BOFA SETTLEMENT ON ELECTRONIC TRADING MASKING; 25/04/2018 – Senate Banking Chairman Chastises Citibank, Bank of America on Guns; 14/03/2018 – Ford Motor Company to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 16/05/2018 – Cloudera Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 14/05/2018 – Invitae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – TAX ACT RESULTED IN AN ONGOING REDUCTION TO EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 9 PERCENTAGE POINTS; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: DTI HOLDCO, LENDER CALL ON MARCH 12 VIA BAML

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 28.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 5,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 23,303 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 18,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.04% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.73. About 5.89M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and lnspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36M and $257.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,506 shares to 350 shares, valued at $33,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 22,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,797 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.90 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

