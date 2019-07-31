Redwood Capital Management Boosted Its Stake in Pg&E (PCG) by $167.90 Million; Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Holder Cibc Asset Management Has Raised Holding

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 234.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 9.88 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 14.09 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.87 million, up from 4.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.15. About 1.63M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Extreme Weather Driven By Climate Change Has Caused Unprecedented Wildfires, Creating a ‘New Normal’ for Californi; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corporation Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pg&E To A3 And Pg&E Corp To Baa1, Outlooks Are Negative

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 325.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 12,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,805 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 3,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $90.68. About 346,216 shares traded or 14.26% up from the average. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has risen 16.24% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “28 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E creditors to boost restructuring plan to $45B – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Inspections prompt thousands of PG&E repairs – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “PG&E Corp. (PCG) Introduces Wildfire Monitoring Using Satellite Technology – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E keeps control for now as California gets more time to evaluate bids – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 50,000 shares to 770,000 shares, valued at $47.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Ltd holds 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 10,100 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Connecticut-based Kensico has invested 1.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 13,403 shares. Knighthead Cap Mgmt Lc reported 10.43M shares or 34.43% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Company The stated it has 12,417 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 956,798 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co reported 11.84M shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Advisory Alpha reported 100 shares stake. King Street Cap Mngmt Lp holds 1.00 million shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia owns 1,137 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oak Hill Advsr Limited Partnership owns 150,000 shares for 4.18% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

More notable recent Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FEMSA Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Tale Of 2 FEMSAs – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “OXXO and Grupo Modelo agree on new commercial relationship – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FEMSA Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” published on October 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coca-Cola, The 3 Amigos: FMX Outshines KO And KOF – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2015.