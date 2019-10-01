Redwood Capital Management Boosted Its Position in Tenet Healthcare (THC) as Valuation Rose; Shareholder Sandhill Capital Partners Has Raised West Pharm Srvc (WST) Holding

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in West Pharm Srvc Inc (WST) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 6,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 135,868 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.00 million, up from 128,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in West Pharm Srvc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $141.82. About 308,627 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.18M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.12. About 909,423 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 05/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Eliminating Executive Committee as Standing Committee of Board; 18/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics & MedTek21 Collaboration Delivers Continuous Genomics-Based Medication Monitoring, Improves Outcomes, Cuts; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 4.1% Position in Tenet; 08/03/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s Global Healthcare Conference; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Marie Quintana Named Chief Marketing Officer; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Announces Executive Leadership Appointments; 05/03/2018 – TENET CUTS STK THRESHOLD NEEDED FOR HOLDERS TO CALL SPECIAL MTG; 26/03/2018 – TENET: GLENVIEW TO SUPPORT BOARD NOMINEES, PROPOSALS; 29/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – APPOINTMENT OF 2 INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO BOARD GENERAL LLOYD J. AUSTIN, lll AND MEGHAN M. FITZGERALD; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round, sources say [22:46 BST13 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold WST shares while 88 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 66.85 million shares or 1.37% more from 65.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 2,434 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bahl And Gaynor has invested 0.02% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). 1,258 were reported by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation holds 11,731 shares. Carroll Associates invested in 133 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Retail Bank owns 138,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Gru owns 54,215 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 43,637 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 13,815 shares. Us Fincl Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 26,796 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.1% stake. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% or 27,723 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 112,173 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0.03% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 7.32 million shares.

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29 million and $788.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (NYSE:ETN) by 70,947 shares to 118,336 shares, valued at $9.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 490,000 shares to 253,000 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 675,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $19.76 million activity.