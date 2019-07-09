Redrow PLC (LON:RDW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Norfolk Southern had 14 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Friday, January 25 to “Hold”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 25. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $225 target in Thursday, April 4 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. See Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) latest ratings:

12/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $198.0000 New Target: $196.0000 Maintain

29/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $133.0000 New Target: $138.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $185.0000 New Target: $210.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $200.0000 New Target: $210.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $200 New Target: $225 Maintain

01/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $200 Maintain

Today, Peel Hunt reiterated their “Buy” rating on Redrow PLC (LON:RDW)‘s stock in an analyst report revealed to clients and investors.

Among 6 analysts covering Redrow PLC (LON:RDW), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Redrow PLC has GBX 790 highest and GBX 500 lowest target. GBX 660.60’s average target is 21.55% above currents GBX 543.5 stock price. Redrow PLC had 17 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, January 28 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Buy”. The firm earned “Equal Weight” rating on Thursday, February 7 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by HSBC. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Buy” on Monday, February 11. Shore Capital maintained Redrow plc (LON:RDW) on Wednesday, February 6 with “Buy” rating. Peel Hunt maintained Redrow plc (LON:RDW) on Wednesday, February 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 6 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Friday, January 11 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 6 by Liberum Capital. JP Morgan maintained Redrow plc (LON:RDW) rating on Monday, January 14. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and GBX 720 target.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.91 billion GBP. The firm acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. It has a 5.93 P/E ratio.

The stock decreased 0.09% or GBX 0.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 543.5. About 31,172 shares traded. Redrow plc (LON:RDW) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More important recent Redrow plc (LON:RDW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Redrow (LON:RDW) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance”, Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Redrow plcâ€™s (LON:RDW) 23% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance UK” on February 03, 2019. More interesting news about Redrow plc (LON:RDW) was released by: Fool.Co.Uk and their article: “Have £2k to invest? I think this FTSE 250 company can make you richer – Motley Fool UK” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company has market cap of $52.91 billion. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. It has a 19.68 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm is involved in the operation of scheduled passenger trains; leasing or sale of rail property and equipment; development of commercial real estate; telecommunications; and the acquisition, leasing, and management of coal, oil, gas, and minerals, as well as the transport of automotive and industrial products.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern: Great Company, Expensive Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expected Dividend Increases In July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Here’s Why Norfolk Southern’s Coal Freight Revenues Could Decline In The Near Term – Forbes” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “May U.S. Rail Employment Levels Dropped. Will They Keep Falling? – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.00% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $198.94. About 943,618 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold Norfolk Southern Corporation shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 123,675 are owned by Whittier Com. Private Ocean Ltd owns 1,087 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Management Limited Partnership owns 48,049 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 0.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Pennsylvania has 0.66% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Com has 0.12% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 48,130 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 796,414 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.1% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Chemung Canal Tru holds 0.05% or 1,113 shares. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.21% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Plancorp Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.09% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,283 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 13,380 shares. Westwood Gru Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).