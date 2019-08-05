Redmond Asset Management Trimmed Its Celgene Com (CELG) Stake by $427,512 as Valuation Declined; Hillcrest Asset Management Lifted Stifel Financial (SF) Stake by $3.59 Million; Share Price Rose

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 4,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 42,768 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, down from 47,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $93.87. About 4.14M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 30/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Appointment of Jennifer Dudinak to Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Delivers No-Drama Quarter Following Series of Setbacks; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene Corporation (CELG); 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.05; 30/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Higher dose of Arena Pharma’s bowel disease drug meets study goal; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stifel Financial Corp (SF) by 35.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 69,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% . The institutional investor held 262,436 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85 million, up from 193,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stifel Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 415,154 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SF News: 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 23/04/2018 – KBW Announces Bank Honor Roll Award Winners; 16/03/2018 Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) by 30,619 shares to 245,124 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackline Inc Com by 12,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.