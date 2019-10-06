Redmond Asset Management Trimmed Its Bio Techne Com (TECH) Stake by $814,736; Guardian Capital LP Has Lowered Bce (BCE) Holding as Share Value Rose

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 14,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 829,748 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.83M, down from 844,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 1.42 million shares traded or 60.45% up from the average. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bio Techne Corp Com (TECH) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 3,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 7,274 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, down from 11,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $201.4. About 108,315 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500.

Analysts await Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 14.10% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.78 per share. TECH’s profit will be $33.73M for 56.57 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Bio-Techne Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.24% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $132,530 activity. 200 shares valued at $37,000 were bought by Kummeth Charles R. on Monday, September 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold TECH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 34.46 million shares or 0.32% less from 34.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsr Asset Mgmt holds 12,814 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.14% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Sandler Mgmt has 0.72% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Natixis has invested 0.03% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Swiss Natl Bank reported 70,211 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mariner Limited Company reported 28,027 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Texas Permanent School Fund has 25,703 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii invested in 0.04% or 2,340 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Gp Inc reported 46,590 shares stake. 3,240 are held by Mckinley Cap Mngmt Lc Delaware. Csat Investment Advisory Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Ruggie Cap has 15 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California-based Wells Fargo Company Mn has invested 0% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH).

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 4.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCE’s profit will be $641.07 million for 17.12 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 14,332 shares to 163,530 shares, valued at $19.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 40,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).