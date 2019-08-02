Redmond Asset Management Trimmed Hca Healthcare Com (HCA) Position By $763,620; Voya Investment Management Has Raised By $16.41 Million Its Splunk (SPLK) Position

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased Hca Healthcare Inc Com (HCA) stake by 33.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 5,874 shares as Hca Healthcare Inc Com (HCA)’s stock rose 7.59%. The Redmond Asset Management Llc holds 11,645 shares with $1.52 million value, down from 17,519 last quarter. Hca Healthcare Inc Com now has $44.34B valuation. The stock decreased 2.97% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $129.54. About 1.58M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Voya Investment Management Llc increased Splunk Inc (SPLK) stake by 24.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Voya Investment Management Llc acquired 132,344 shares as Splunk Inc (SPLK)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Voya Investment Management Llc holds 672,078 shares with $83.74M value, up from 539,734 last quarter. Splunk Inc now has $20.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $135.06. About 1.21M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Splunk (SPLK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Splunk (SPLK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Splunk (SPLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SPLK, EXPE, KSU – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased Erie Indty Co (NASDAQ:ERIE) stake by 2,695 shares to 8,828 valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) stake by 3,278 shares and now owns 40,173 shares. Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) was reduced too.

Among 26 analysts covering Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK), 22 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Splunk Inc had 35 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by BTIG Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Maxim Group. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Barclays Capital. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Rosenblatt. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 334,178 were reported by Baillie Gifford. Royal London Asset reported 59,980 shares. Bp Public Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Bluecrest Capital Management has invested 0.03% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6,350 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,032 shares. Cambridge Tru holds 8,179 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Prudential Inc has 0% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 9,270 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Services Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Marvin And Palmer Assocs reported 37,950 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Nicholas Partners Lp has 26,542 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Dana Invest, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 41,504 shares. Jane Street Gp reported 140,457 shares.

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased Knight Transportation Inc stake by 10,356 shares to 196,619 valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Welbilt Inc Com stake by 21,923 shares and now owns 59,578 shares. Blackline Inc Com was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Ltd has 3.68 million shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt stated it has 5,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 76,920 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Burney, a Virginia-based fund reported 79,903 shares. Services Automobile Association reported 328,686 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 10,640 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 3,003 shares. C Ww Wide Gru A S owns 112,905 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Investment House Limited stated it has 3,900 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Archon Prtn Ltd reported 72,000 shares stake. Cryder Capital Prns Llp has 690,574 shares. Fil Limited holds 0.23% or 1.12 million shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Capstone Investment Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 5,911 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 897,025 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $27.56 million activity. Whalen Kathleen M sold $27,896 worth of stock or 200 shares. Another trade for 28,084 shares valued at $3.90M was made by CAMPBELL VICTOR L on Thursday, February 7. $36,979 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Morrow J William. 37,500 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $5.24M were sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B. 8,368 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $1.17 million were sold by Torres Kathryn A.. The insider Reiner Deborah M sold 466 shares worth $64,807. Foster Jon M had sold 32,944 shares worth $4.63M on Monday, February 11.