Redmond Asset Management Trimmed Dollar Tree Com (DLTR) Position as Stock Value Declined; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Valuation Rose, Kessler Investment Group Has Cut Its Stake by $399,776

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 3,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 33,658 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 million, down from 37,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $120.34. About 2.72M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (DLTR) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 4,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 49,020 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15 million, down from 53,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $97. About 816,306 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 297,270 were reported by Bokf Na. First Manhattan stated it has 351,253 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.65% or 36,540 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin stated it has 330,213 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc owns 0.18% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 14,267 shares. Wespac Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,939 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 50,695 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated has invested 0.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Freestone Cap Lc, Washington-based fund reported 54,312 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 10.60M shares. National Bank accumulated 918 shares. Garland Cap Mngmt has invested 4.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Communication Limited Com holds 26,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cincinnati Ins holds 3% or 1.03M shares.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) by 30,619 shares to 245,124 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Knight Transportation Inc.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 26.94 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.