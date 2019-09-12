Redmond Asset Management Trimmed Costar Grp (CSGP) Holding by $1.37 Million as Valuation Rose; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $366,265

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Grp Inc (CSGP) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 2,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 2,127 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, down from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $8.48 during the last trading session, reaching $571.25. About 243,124 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 38,312 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, up from 35,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.19. About 7.43 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 24,904 shares to 41,228 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $80.67M for 63.76 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

