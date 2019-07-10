Redmond Asset Management Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Has Raised by $979,808 as Share Price Rose; As Visa (V) Market Value Rose, Windacre Partnership Has Lifted Its Holding

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 30,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 245,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 214,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 459,320 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 154,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.61M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $177.73. About 4.71 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Proshare Advsrs Ltd, a Maryland-based fund reported 631,278 shares. Northern Corporation has invested 0.76% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hodges Inc reported 18,834 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,479 shares. 27,190 are held by Fosun Int Limited. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,550 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt owns 0.42% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 21,099 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 4.59M shares. The Illinois-based Prudential Public Limited Company has invested 1.56% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The Connecticut-based Viking Global Investors Lp has invested 2.75% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Private Mngmt owns 1,562 shares. Tiger Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 163,000 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.71% or 84,259 shares in its portfolio.

