Redmond Asset Management Raised Its Position in Applied Matls Com (AMAT) as Stock Price Rose; Trust Investment Advisors Holding in Apple (AAPL) Decreased by $447,741

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Investment Advisors sold 2,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,786 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, down from 26,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Investment Advisors who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $205.53. About 15.96 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Cook and Zuck in the middle of a tech titan showdown, the $FB CEO firing back at the $AAPL CEO’s criticisms; 15/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON FRANCE’S POTENTIAL FINE ON TECH COMPANIES; 01/05/2018 – If I were still an analyst I would downgrade Apple to underperform; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple Love with Song; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad will start at $299 for schools. (So, the same $329 for everyone else?) It’s available to order today, and will start shipping and arriving this week. #AppleEDUchat; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s Earnings: iPhone Numbers Just Keep Coming Down — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Apple Working on Touchless Control, Curved Screen for IPhones (Video); 03/04/2018 – Boing Boing: Score Apple’s HomePod for free in this giveaway; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 40,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 29,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $45.9. About 4.53M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stoneridge Inv Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.41% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd owns 902 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt reported 395,109 shares. Beech Hill owns 102,411 shares. Aviva Plc holds 0.14% or 524,359 shares. First Citizens State Bank & Tru Co reported 0.48% stake. Eastern Retail Bank stated it has 6,160 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Cannell Peter B & Com reported 8,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cipher LP accumulated 101,660 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech holds 0.28% or 1.27M shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.04% or 8,375 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lingohr Partner Asset Management Gmbh has 0.99% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 4,441 shares to 7,892 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sensata Technologies Hldng Plc Shs by 7,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,341 shares, and cut its stake in Markel Corp Holding Co (NYSE:MKL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corp reported 3.31% stake. Spirit Of America Management New York invested in 21,420 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Osborne Ptnrs Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.39% or 91,324 shares in its portfolio. Naples Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 44,878 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Com owns 457,483 shares or 3.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mu Co Limited has 4.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34,000 shares. Frontier owns 348,778 shares. Clean Yield Grp invested in 41,422 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability Com owns 19,893 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Vestor Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.82% or 109,778 shares in its portfolio. Lumina Fund Management Limited Co stated it has 2.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alesco Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 5,372 shares. 6,460 are held by Summit Fincl Strategies. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership invested in 0.3% or 8,760 shares. Maplelane Capital Ltd Com accumulated 1 shares.