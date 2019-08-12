Redmond Asset Management Raised Its Holding in Applied Matls Com (AMAT) by $421,122; E Trade Financial (ETFC) Valuation Declined While Toscafund Asset Management Llp Has Lowered by $13.20 Million Its Position

Toscafund Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toscafund Asset Management Llp sold 280,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 524,876 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.18 million, down from 805,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toscafund Asset Management Llp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $42.22. About 2.32 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 27/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $63; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN; 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 40,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 29,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 5.13 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (NYSE:HCA) by 5,874 shares to 11,645 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 4,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,892 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (NASDAQ:DLTR).

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LCII, AMAT, BSX – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Dow Pivots Lower; S&P, Nasdaq Higher With Chip Stocks – Schaeffers Research” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HSY, HON, AMAT – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,204.14 up 57.65 points – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested 0.42% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.16% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Principal Financial Group Inc Inc Inc reported 3.62M shares. Conning stated it has 19,030 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Com holds 0.01% or 8,532 shares in its portfolio. Sol Capital Communications reported 8,400 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 460,472 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Lc holds 0.09% or 23,240 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0.18% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Pension Ser holds 1.15 million shares. Oppenheimer Co has 77,443 shares. Signaturefd Ltd reported 9,069 shares. Caprock Gp reported 0.05% stake. Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will E-Trade (ETFC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Interest Income Gains To Drive E-Trade’s Q2 Results – Forbes” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “E*TRADE (ETFC) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, DARTs Improve – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Buying E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $239.82 million for 10.56 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Partners Lc stated it has 111 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 9,666 shares. Camarda Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 50 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership owns 526,887 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 7,560 shares. Howe And Rusling owns 456 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Art Limited Liability Corp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 59,500 shares. Bluemar Cap Mngmt Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 180,594 shares. Southpoint Cap Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 1.75 million shares. Junto Capital Mngmt L P, New York-based fund reported 1.67 million shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Management holds 68,200 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 711 shares. Capstone Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 12,904 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 137,953 shares or 0.27% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 144,556 shares.