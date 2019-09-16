Redmond Asset Management Raised Its Hca Healthcare Com (HCA) Stake by $408,645; Shares Rose; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Cut Its Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stake by $6.50 Million

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 55.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 53,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 43,733 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.33 million, down from 97,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $132.75. About 655,623 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern: Final Resolution Dismisses Preliminary Report Issued by Investigating Authority of COFECE

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (HCA) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 3,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 14,672 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 11,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.95. About 888,678 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 14.01% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $178.85 million for 18.54 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.15% EPS growth.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4,700 shares to 55,560 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avangrid Inc by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold KSU shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brinker Cap accumulated 3,928 shares. Raymond James Ser Advsr has invested 0.12% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Amer Interest invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability holds 9,549 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 11,169 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corp holds 0.03% or 79,639 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Financial Grp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Marlowe Ptnrs Ltd Partnership holds 77,933 shares or 5.49% of its portfolio. 10.60 million were reported by Vanguard Group. Janney Montgomery Scott has invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). The United Kingdom-based Bp Pcl has invested 0.05% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 23,443 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Eidelman Virant Capital reported 6,700 shares stake. Leuthold Grp Limited Liability Com invested in 43,362 shares or 0.68% of the stock.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $232.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Factory Hldg Corp Com (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 4,376 shares to 18,803 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.