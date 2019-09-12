Redmond Asset Management Raised Fastenal Co (FAST) Position; Portland Investment Counsel Increased Its Carnival (CCL) Stake

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 97.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Redmond Asset Management Llc acquired 33,612 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Redmond Asset Management Llc holds 67,926 shares with $2.21 million value, up from 34,314 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $19.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 552,216 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased Carnival Corp (CCL) stake by 41.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Portland Investment Counsel Inc acquired 24,256 shares as Carnival Corp (CCL)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Portland Investment Counsel Inc holds 82,959 shares with $3.86M value, up from 58,703 last quarter. Carnival Corp now has $35.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.44. About 828,908 shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – APPROVED RE-AUTHORIZATION OF UP TO $1 BLN IN SHARE REPURCHASES; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive Team Serving Diners; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Board Approves Reauthorization of Up to $1B Share Repurchases; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific Crossing, 13-Day Panama Canal Transit And 14-Day Hawaii Cruise; 11/05/2018 – An Extraordinary Evening: Seabourn Ovation Christened In Valletta, Malta; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Rev $4.2B; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific C; 09/05/2018 – Carnival, Port of Brisbane Plan to Develop A$158M Cruise Terminal; 12/03/2018 – Holland America Line Premieres ‘Planet Earth Il in Concert’ Featuring Breathtaking Footage and Live Music in Partnership with BBC Earth; 16/04/2018 – Leonardo DiCaprio, Kourtney Kardashian Rave at Neon Carnival 2018

Among 11 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Carnival has $70 highest and $4800 lowest target. $56.42’s average target is 14.12% above currents $49.44 stock price. Carnival had 20 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CCL in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $70 target. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5400 target in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CCL in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Berenberg. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 27 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, June 21. The stock of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 53,612 shares to 272,000 valued at $19.05M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Fortis Inc (FRTSF) stake by 10,656 shares and now owns 91,958 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) was reduced too.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Will Higher Yields Make Cruise Ship Stocks Buoyant Again? – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Opens Lower on Weak Chinese Data; Tech Worries – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Industries Investors Should Reassess in Light of Climate Change – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J also bought $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) on Wednesday, July 3. DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of stock or 22,050 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Limited Com holds 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 330 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 575,025 shares. Oakworth Cap invested in 0.01% or 923 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited has 157,179 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 86,341 are owned by Lazard Asset Management Limited. California-based Rnc Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.05% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Fmr invested in 0% or 189,978 shares. 60,455 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ins New York. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) accumulated 2,791 shares. Davis R M holds 0.38% or 231,179 shares in its portfolio. Tealwood Asset Mgmt owns 1.02% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 53,624 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Security National Bank Of So Dak reported 12,365 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset holds 0% or 13,255 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Not so fast: central banks push back against markets greedy for stimulus – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Not so fast: U.S. CDC isn’t ready to blame illicit ‘street vapes’ for illnesses – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Steelcase SILQ Chair Honored with Fast Company 2019 Innovation by Design Award – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Rapid Dose Therapeutics Completes Quickstripâ„¢ Equipment Installation at Aphria Inc. – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Koa Accel Launches as New Type of Medical Device Accelerator, Embedding Expert, Invested Teams to Drive Innovations Forward, Faster, to Reduce Investor Risk – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Gp Limited invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Fincl Serv Corporation accumulated 179 shares. Qci Asset Ny accumulated 0% or 650 shares. Wisconsin-based Sadoff Inv Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Fil Limited holds 0% or 42,431 shares. Tru Of Vermont has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). San Francisco Sentry (Ca) owns 160 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.1% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Captrust Advsrs accumulated 0% or 3,868 shares. Intll Gru, New York-based fund reported 607,809 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.06% or 81,622 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Provident Co reported 2.62M shares. Signalpoint Asset has 0.12% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 7,560 shares. Willis Inv Counsel reported 0.77% stake.