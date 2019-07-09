Redmond Asset Management Raised Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Position by $979,808; Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding by $392,800

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 4,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,470 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, down from 76,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.34. About 7.47M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Leads Market’s Plunge as Bio Blockbusters Face Reckoning; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Will Not Seek Accelerated Approval for Rova-T in Third-Line Relapsed/refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q REV. $7.93B, EST. $7.6B; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Share Repurchase Acceleration Credit Negative; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 30,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 245,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 214,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $36.37. About 327,832 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Markel Corp Holding Co (NYSE:MKL) by 656 shares to 5,478 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,092 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $345.36 million activity. Shares for $401,634 were bought by FROST RICHARD W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 165,174 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 120,195 shares. Tompkins Fincl Corp, New York-based fund reported 497 shares. Shanda Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.16% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Aperio Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 12,966 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). 113 were reported by Howe & Rusling. 820,207 were accumulated by Geode Cap Management. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.01% stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Star reported 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Adage Capital Group Incorporated Ltd Llc reported 3.21M shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 19,950 shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd invested in 0.14% or 7,661 shares. 14,752 are owned by Group Inc One Trading Lp.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oarsman Capital invested in 32,948 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Butensky & Cohen Security holds 22,129 shares. Family Firm accumulated 4,164 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Twin Cap Mngmt accumulated 114,720 shares. Tru Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.3% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28,783 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 165,880 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors owns 0.13% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 3,481 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Saturna invested in 406,578 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt holds 0.22% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 321,126 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Grassi Invest Mngmt invested in 0.93% or 77,550 shares. Summit Financial Strategies has 6,270 shares. Culbertson A N reported 1.94% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27 billion for 8.07 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.