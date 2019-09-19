Redmond Asset Management Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) Has Boosted by $1.08 Million; As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Wade G W & Lowered Holding by $9.65 Million

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 81.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 55,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 12,330 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 68,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $167.77. About 32,208 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 97.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 33,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 67,926 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21M, up from 34,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.82. About 31,714 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 4,435 shares to 94,307 shares, valued at $10.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.38 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of stock was bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $232.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Factory Hldg Corp Com (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 4,376 shares to 18,803 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings.