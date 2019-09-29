Redmond Asset Management Lowered Its Position in Costar Grp (CSGP) as Stock Price Rose; As Ross Stores (ROST) Stock Rose, Holder Alliancebernstein LP Trimmed by $18.24 Million Its Stake

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Grp Inc (CSGP) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 2,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 2,127 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, down from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $18.3 during the last trading session, reaching $576.28. About 315,557 shares traded or 20.59% up from the average. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 184,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 3.84 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $380.27M, down from 4.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $109.05. About 1.94 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 52 Weeks Ending Feb. 2, 2019, Same-Store Sales to Grow 1% to 2% on Top of 4% Gains in Each of Past 3 Years; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.93 (NOT $3.29) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES 4Q EPS $1.19, EST. 92C; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 13 Weeks Ending May 5, Comparable-Store Sales Forecast Up 1% to 2%; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores To Open 100 New Locations In 2018

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 64.32 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ROST’s profit will be $350.88M for 28.11 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.91% negative EPS growth.

