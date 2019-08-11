Redmond Asset Management Lowered Ambarella Shs (AMBA) Holding; Proxima Capital Management Has Trimmed By $1.33 Million Its Parsley Energy (PE) Position

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased Parsley Energy Inc (PE) stake by 31.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 70,000 shares as Parsley Energy Inc (PE)’s stock declined 13.05%. The Proxima Capital Management Llc holds 150,000 shares with $2.90M value, down from 220,000 last quarter. Parsley Energy Inc now has $5.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 5.66M shares traded or 18.55% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased Ambarella Inc Shs (AMBA) stake by 37.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 8,145 shares as Ambarella Inc Shs (AMBA)’s stock rose 0.08%. The Redmond Asset Management Llc holds 13,738 shares with $593,000 value, down from 21,883 last quarter. Ambarella Inc Shs now has $1.48B valuation. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $45.32. About 199,272 shares traded. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has risen 30.38% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 2.1% Position in Ambarella; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Demonstrates Its Fully Autonomous Vehicle on Silicon Valley Roads; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella Has Initiated a Search for Laplante’s Successor; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 21/03/2018 Ambarella to Webcast Analyst Day March 28; 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 14/05/2018 – Ambarella’s VisLab Marks 20-Year Anniversary of MilleMiglia in Automatico; 11/04/2018 – Ambarella Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ambarella Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBA)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold AMBA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 23.41 million shares or 3.72% more from 22.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Invs Com Ltd has invested 0.01% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Scout owns 71,743 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moody Retail Bank Division accumulated 119 shares or 0% of the stock. 40 are owned by Whittier. Morgan Stanley reported 884,543 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc invested in 59,802 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 103,506 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0% or 18,254 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Lp has 0% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 311,615 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 10,613 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 59,033 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Synovus Corporation holds 8,436 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America De reported 358,048 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al reported 5,648 shares.

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased Dowdupont Inc Com stake by 7,630 shares to 64,349 valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Fortive Corp Com stake by 5,215 shares and now owns 13,695 shares. Kraft Heinz Co Com was raised too.

More notable recent Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAXN, GFF, AMBA – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MYGN, T, AMBA – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ambarella Announces Q2 Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call to be Held August 29th – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “InMode: Beautiful IPO, Or Not – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ambarella Investors Seem to Be Missing a Big Red Flag – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ambarella has $45 highest and $36 lowest target. $40.50’s average target is -10.64% below currents $45.32 stock price. Ambarella had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Bank of America has “Sell” rating and $36 target.

Analysts await Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.33 EPS, down 65.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.50 actual EPS reported by Ambarella, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.00% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Parsley Energy had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Stephens. The stock has “Hold” rating by Williams Capital Group on Friday, February 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) rating on Monday, April 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $23 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, February 22. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, February 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shaker Invests Ltd Oh invested in 0.21% or 15,374 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt owns 448,284 shares. First State Bank Of Omaha reported 18,905 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Keybank National Association Oh holds 595,222 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. First Fin In has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Nordea Inv Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Channing Cap Mgmt Lc invested 0.51% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 74,634 shares. 806,198 are owned by Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma. The Ontario – Canada-based Gluskin Sheff And Assocs has invested 0.03% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Blackrock Inc invested in 13.19 million shares. Federated Pa has invested 0.05% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 37,465 shares.