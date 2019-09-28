Redmond Asset Management Lifted Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Position by $1.08 Million as Stock Price Declined; Mechanics Bank Trust Department Lifted Visa (V) Stake by $450,492

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 2,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 37,716 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55 million, up from 35,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 7.08 million shares traded or 2.41% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 97.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 33,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 67,926 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21M, up from 34,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Fincl Advisers Llc holds 0% or 22,778 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company owns 44,947 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 0.01% or 59,873 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Optimum Advsr has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 400 shares. Griffin Asset owns 0.1% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 23,576 shares. Navellier & Assoc holds 69,135 shares. Reik & Co Limited, New York-based fund reported 17,850 shares. Glob Endowment Mngmt LP reported 0.04% stake. State Street Corporation invested in 0.07% or 30.48M shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Lc has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 26 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,080 shares. Hartline Inv stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Ohio-based Huntington Bankshares has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 32,000 shares.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $232.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Grp Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2,473 shares to 2,127 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 was bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.