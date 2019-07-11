Redmond Asset Management Increases Position in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN); Holder Fragasso Group Lifted Pfizer (PFE) Stake

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 24.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 14,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,669 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, up from 58,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 11.91M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 08/03/2018 – FDA panel backs Pfizer’s Xeljanz as bowel disease treatment; 30/05/2018 – FDA – XELJANZ IS MADE BY PFIZER LABS; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 22/03/2018 – GSK in pole position to clinch Pfizer assets; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pfizer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFE); 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Recommendation Was Based on Failure to Demonstrate Clear Improvement in Primary Endpoint; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS CURRENTLY RECEIVING CONTINUAL SUPPLY OF EPIPEN INJECTORS FROM MANUFACTURING PARTNER MERIDIAN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Ends Talks for Pfizer Consumer-Healthcare Unit; 30/05/2018 – FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE OF XELJANZ

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 30,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 245,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 214,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.47. About 348,080 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. On Thursday, June 13 FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 11,754 shares.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (NYSE:HCA) by 5,874 shares to 11,645 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 35,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,365 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skyline Asset LP has invested 1.81% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Tompkins Financial invested in 0% or 497 shares. Huntington Bankshares owns 3,286 shares. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc accumulated 2.98% or 150,865 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia owns 8,400 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 47,318 shares. Panagora Asset Management has 1,000 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Citadel invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Blackrock owns 0.01% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 4.78M shares. Franklin has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Diligent Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 7,661 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd reported 7,350 shares. Synovus Corp reported 1,065 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md holds 0.01% or 1.57 million shares in its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Serv invested in 0.38% or 259,521 shares. Greatmark Invest has invested 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lederer And Assocs Counsel Ca stated it has 5,515 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com owns 475,651 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.65% or 1.88M shares. Lincoln owns 50,835 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Invesco reported 18.43 million shares. 179,117 were reported by Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.79% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Paragon Ltd Com holds 4,238 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) stated it has 0.26% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Stock Yards Commercial Bank holds 85,888 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Corp reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Thornburg Investment Mgmt has 0.94% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 2.29 million shares.

