Redmond Asset Management Increases Holding in Applied Matls Com (AMAT); Twin Capital Management Boosted Holding in Marriott Intl New Com Stk (MAR) by $423,750

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 29,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 5.17 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New Com Stk (MAR) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 3,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,940 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 45,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $140.27. About 1.16 million shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 10/05/2018 – TravelWeekly: Following Marriott and Hilton, IHG slices meetings commissions; 12/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 12 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 04/05/2018 – Marriott Intl Raises Quarterly Dividend to 41c From 33c; 14/03/2018 – Aloft Hotels Presents a Showcase of Emerging Artists at SXSW®; 07/03/2018 – SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR CARIBBEAN AND LATIN AMERICAN REGION, REVPAR GROWTH SHOULD SLOW A BIT; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – MARGIN PRESSURE CAUSED TO REDUCE COMMISSION RATES FOR MOST GROUP INTERMEDIARIES IN NORTH AMERICA TO 7% FROM 10%; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport — Westshore; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CONTRACT IS FOR CORPORATELY-MANAGED SITES OF MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC THROUGHOUT UNITED STATES, CANADA AND MEXICO

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares International Treasury (IGOV) by 7,190 shares to 89,765 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:CME) by 14,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,760 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc Com (NYSE:EOG).

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Markel Corp Holding Co (NYSE:MKL) by 656 shares to 5,478 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,233 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG).