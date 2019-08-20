Redmond Asset Management Increased Its Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) as Share Price Declined; As Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Jensen Investment Management Has Trimmed Position by $556,712

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 30,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 245,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 214,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $30.52. About 491,994 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 0.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 5,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 2.68 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279.25M, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $120.24. About 5.74M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,548 shares to 42,768 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,092 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $345.36 million activity. On Thursday, June 13 the insider FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 90,918 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $327.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 204,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).