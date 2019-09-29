Redmond Asset Management Increased Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $1.08 Million; Archer Daniels Midlnd (ADM) Holder Alphamark Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 97.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 33,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 67,926 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21 million, up from 34,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midlnd (ADM) by 99.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 57,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 180 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7,000, down from 58,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midlnd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 1.76M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 25/05/2018 – ADM: HAS GLOBAL NETWORK TO HELP MEET CUSTOMER DEMAND; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Rev $15.53B; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Creates Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, Origination Segments; 09/03/2018 – ADM TAKEOVER TALKS WITH BUNGE ARE SAID TO HAVE STALLED: DJ; 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES OPPORTUNITY FOR U.S. ETHANOL IN CHINA TO ADDRESS TRADE IMBALANCE, AS BEIJING MOVES TO E10 -CFO; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT COULD SEE $1B PROFIT IN OILSEEDS IN 2018; 05/03/2018 Investor Continental Grain to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 01/05/2018 – ADM Says Ballyhooed Days of Crop Origination Are Thing of Past; 19/03/2018 – ADM Realigns Business Segments to Further Accelerate Growth; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – KRISTY FOLKWEIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J also bought $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, July 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $232.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Factory Hldg Corp Com (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 4,376 shares to 18,803 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05 million and $228.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroluem (NYSE:MPC) by 16,567 shares to 79,339 shares, valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E O G Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russ Val 2000 (IWN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold ADM shares while 202 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 412.08 million shares or 0.78% less from 415.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 15.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADM’s profit will be $434.45 million for 13.12 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. Young Ray G bought 3,400 shares worth $124,899.