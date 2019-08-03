Redmond Asset Management Holding In Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Was Has Boosted; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Declined, Timber Hill Cut Stake by $347,840

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 30,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 245,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 214,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 413,297 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq

Timber Hill Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc sold 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 5,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 10,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 18.49 million shares traded or 78.55% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap; 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL; 21/05/2018 – ExxonMobil and Employees Donate Almost $50 Million to U.S. Colleges and Universities; 11/04/2018 – PNG LNG terminal expected to restart in May after earthquake shut down – executive; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Final Investment Decision Could Come Later This Yr; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $345.36 million activity. CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. bought 4.63M shares worth $158.08 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust stated it has 17 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lpl Fincl Ltd Com invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). 46,044 are held by Essex Mgmt Com Llc. North Star Investment Mgmt Corp accumulated 205 shares. Adage Prtn Group Limited Com invested in 0.26% or 3.21 million shares. Robertson Opportunity Capital Lc reported 150,865 shares. Synovus Corporation accumulated 0% or 1,065 shares. Personal Capital Advisors has 86,998 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ftb has 351 shares. Fmr Ltd Com owns 550,230 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Elk Creek Lc accumulated 0.65% or 279,965 shares. Parkside Finance Bank & Trust holds 0% or 93 shares in its portfolio. Axa owns 140,912 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Prudential Inc invested in 140,649 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4,311 shares to 49,020 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Markel Corp Holding Co (NYSE:MKL) by 656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,478 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

