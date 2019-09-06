Redmond Asset Management Has Upped Its Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Holding by $979,808; Adams Express Company Boosted Its Holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) by $5.33 Million as Share Price Declined

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) by 36.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 39,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 146,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.83M, up from 107,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $103.19. About 2.18 million shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s rare blood disorder drug succeeds in late-stage study; 15/03/2018 Alexion Announces Positive Top-Line Results Showing Successful Phase 3 Clinical Study of ALXN1210 in Complement Inhibitor; 12/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $156; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION AMOUNTS TO SEK 7,100 MLN, OR APPROXIMATELY $855 MLN; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS ALEXION INTENDS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH CASH ON HAND; 11/04/2018 – Wilson Therapeutics AB: Statement by the Independent Committee of the Board of Directors of Wilson Therapeutics in relation to the public offer from Alexion; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 ALSO ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF LACTATE DEHYDROGENASE NORMALIZATION; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Makes $788 Million Bid for Sweden’s Wilson Therapeutics; 27/04/2018 – Alexion preps an FDA pitch on Soliris successor while signaling more deals ahead for rare disease drugs $ALXN; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SEES 2018 SHR $1.35 TO $1.75

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 30,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 245,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 214,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $31.9. About 208,848 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,999 shares to 12,092 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ambarella Inc Shs (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 8,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,738 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $345.36 million activity. FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources Incorporated holds 895,503 shares. Victory Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.08% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 109,400 shares. First Manhattan Communication owns 0.05% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 264,592 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Ftb Incorporated holds 351 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Personal Financial Service invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 1.97M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Robertson Opportunity Lc holds 2.98% or 150,865 shares. Dudley And Shanley has 757,098 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd has 47,318 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% stake. Comerica Bancorporation reported 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). State Street Corp has 1.36 million shares.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 18,300 shares to 13,100 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,100 shares, and cut its stake in Iberiabank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC).

