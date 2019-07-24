Redmond Asset Management Has Raised Its Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Position by $979,808; Market Valuation Rose; Tang Capital Management Lifted Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Holding by $3.88 Million

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 30,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 245,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 214,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $36.85. About 358,001 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 102,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 349,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55 million, up from 247,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $379.17M market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.82. About 394,241 shares traded. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 68.00% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 24/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: PUMA SE: STRONG SALES AND EBIT GROWTH IN THE FIRST QUARTER; 12/04/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE – NOW SEES 2018 CURRENCY-ADJUSTED SALES GROWTH BETWEEN 10% AND 12% (PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED OF AROUND 10%); 27/04/2018 – Roche: CHMP Recommends Approval of Breast Cancer Drug Perjeta; 13/04/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 450.00 FROM EUR 430.00; RATING HOLD; 18/05/2018 – Puma Target Resumed at EUR550 by JPMorgan Cazenove; 09/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment: Contract for Puma AE With Mantis i45 Is Its Largest-Ever International Pact; 20/03/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE – EBIT MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO REACH A LEVEL OF AROUND 10% OF CONSOLIDATED NET SALES BY 2022 AT LATEST; 07/03/2018 – Panther Orthopedics, Inc. Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for the PUMA System(TM) – An Orthopedic Flexible Fixation Device; 30/04/2018 – PUMA EXPLORATION, TREVALI MINING SIGN OPTION PACT FOR MURRAY

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $345.36 million activity. $401,634 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) was bought by FROST RICHARD W.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,279 shares to 13,233 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,092 shares, and cut its stake in Markel Corp Holding Co (NYSE:MKL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 1,000 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corp reported 70,308 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon holds 291,453 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Ftb Advsr reported 351 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guyasuta Inv Advsr invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Stephens Inv Gru Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.57% stake. Penn Cap Management holds 0.84% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 244,934 shares. Adage Capital Partners Grp Limited has invested 0.26% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Arcadia Management Mi stated it has 70,195 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Skylands Capital Limited Company has 1.85% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 416,350 shares. Moreover, Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 27,007 shares stake. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 2,000 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Com The has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $14,468 activity. The insider EYLER CHARLES R sold $2,405. AUERBACH ALAN H also sold $9,591 worth of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.39, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold PBYI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 33.27 million shares or 2.54% more from 32.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rock Springs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Sarissa Capital Management Lp invested 8.27% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Charles Schwab Investment Management stated it has 0% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 7,000 shares. Tru Company Of Vermont owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 25,833 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. D E Shaw & Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 495,226 shares. Highlander Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,000 shares. Art Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Etrade Cap holds 0.02% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) or 15,801 shares. Kazazian Asset Management Lc holds 6,962 shares. 368,920 are held by Geode Mngmt Limited Liability. C Grp A S owns 39,179 shares. First Manhattan Com invested 0.1% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI).