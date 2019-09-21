Redmond Asset Management Has Raised Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake; Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Stake Boosted by Martin Currie Ltd

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 97.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 33,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 67,926 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21 million, up from 34,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.59 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 45,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 248,976 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.78M, up from 203,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $108.9. About 875,954 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 28,700 shares. The Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants Investments has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cetera Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,491 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 8,570 are held by Legacy Cap. Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.09% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 95,299 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 13,753 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.2% or 634,762 shares in its portfolio. Capital City Trust Fl holds 46,239 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 18,161 shares. Carlson Capital Management has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Armstrong Henry H Associate holds 28,655 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 302,145 were accumulated by Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability. Holt Advsr Limited Liability Dba Holt Partners Limited Partnership reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Redmond Asset Limited Liability Co, Virginia-based fund reported 67,926 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L., worth $76,218.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $232.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Grp Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2,473 shares to 2,127 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.