Redmond Asset Management Has Raised Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Holding By $979,808; Flow Traders Us Has Raised Baidu (BIDU) Stake By $503,152

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) stake by 14.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redmond Asset Management Llc acquired 30,619 shares as Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)’s stock declined 3.62%. The Redmond Asset Management Llc holds 245,124 shares with $7.88 million value, up from 214,505 last quarter. Beacon Roofing Supply now has $2.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $30.64. About 466,082 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY

Flow Traders Us Llc increased Baidu Inc (BIDU) stake by 51.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Flow Traders Us Llc acquired 3,068 shares as Baidu Inc (BIDU)’s stock declined 32.47%. The Flow Traders Us Llc holds 9,074 shares with $1.50 million value, up from 6,006 last quarter. Baidu Inc now has $36.18B valuation. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $103.8. About 2.93M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beíjing; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18/share; 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker; 15/05/2018 – eDiamond Offers First Cryptocurrency for Love and Commitment; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Sees 2Q Rev $3.97B-$4.17B; 23/05/2018 – BAIDU PICKS HUATAI SECURITIES AS SPONSOR OF CDR ISSUANCE:CAIXIN; 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s COO steps down less than 2 years after joining; 18/05/2018 – Ql LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s Star Hire Steps Down as President After Just 14 Months

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased Xtrackers Msci Europe Hedged E (DBEU) stake by 1.21M shares to 185,393 valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Interest Rate Hedged H (HYGH) stake by 11,521 shares and now owns 2,965 shares. Ishares Msci France Etf (EWQ) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Baidu has $215 highest and $11800 lowest target. $163.17’s average target is 57.20% above currents $103.8 stock price. Baidu had 17 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, August 9. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral”. Daiwa Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. HSBC maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating.

Among 6 analysts covering Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Beacon Roofing Supply has $45 highest and $31 lowest target. $38.79’s average target is 26.60% above currents $30.64 stock price. Beacon Roofing Supply had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold”. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $35 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research.

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 1,999 shares to 12,092 valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 4,548 shares and now owns 42,768 shares. Sensata Technologies Hldng Plc Shs was reduced too.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. Shares for $158.08 million were bought by CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd.. Shares for $401,634 were bought by FROST RICHARD W on Thursday, June 13.

