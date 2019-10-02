Redmond Asset Management Has Lifted By $1.08 Million Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake; 3 Analysts Covering Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 97.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Redmond Asset Management Llc acquired 33,612 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Redmond Asset Management Llc holds 67,926 shares with $2.21 million value, up from 34,314 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $17.65B valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 1.76 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Common Stock (NYSE:TMO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Common Stock has $32100 highest and $31000 lowest target. $317’s average target is 13.97% above currents $278.15 stock price. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Common Stock had 7 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 16 by Needham. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. Argus Research maintained the shares of TMO in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. See Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy Old Target: $315.0000 New Target: $321.0000 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Buy New Target: $315.0000 Downgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $305.0000 New Target: $320.0000 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $285.0000 New Target: $310.0000 Maintain

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $111.39 billion. The Company’s Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets. It has a 31.76 P/E ratio. The Company’s Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and other research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific takes over manufacturing site in Ireland – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Ametek to buy Gatan from Roper Technologies for $925M – Philadelphia – Philadelphia Business Journal” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Elects New Director to Board – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher to develop companion diagnostic for Lilly’s selpercatinib – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cim Mangement stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mufg Americas has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Hyman Charles D invested in 0.02% or 735 shares. D E Shaw & Company reported 179,183 shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora invested 0.98% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Spectrum Mngmt Group owns 1,439 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Assetmark holds 2,523 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Savant Llc holds 2,315 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Connable Office invested in 0.78% or 14,426 shares. Btc Capital Mngmt reported 20,241 shares stake. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.15% or 5,579 shares. Westfield Cap Management L P holds 454,091 shares. Confluence Inv Mgmt Limited Com owns 0.71% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 150,684 shares. Olstein Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.5% or 10,500 shares. 36,252 were accumulated by Covington Capital Mgmt.

The stock decreased 3.22% or $9.25 during the last trading session, reaching $278.15. About 891,937 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $23.62 BLN TO $23.86 BLN; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 23/04/2018 – STL Today: Thermo Fisher to make $50 million investment, add 80 jobs in St. Louis; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is 2.37% above currents $30.77 stock price. Fastenal had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Raymond James. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 8 by Buckingham Research. As per Friday, June 14, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Friday, April 12. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Tuesday, September 17. Wells Fargo maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Friday, July 12. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $3000 target.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. also bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares. Ancius Michael J bought $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, July 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fulton Fincl Bank Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,903 shares. 13,583 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Capital Va invested in 3.35% or 371,516 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.09% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). The Minnesota-based Us Bancshares De has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 31.43M shares or 0.28% of the stock. 28,422 were accumulated by Ls Inv. Advisor Partners Ltd holds 0.04% or 9,566 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs holds 486,918 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Fil invested 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Franklin Resource Inc has 399,108 shares. 46,876 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Farmers And Merchants Investments stated it has 774 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.86% or 1.42M shares.