Redmond Asset Management Has Lifted Applied Matls Com (AMAT) Position By $421,122; Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corphares (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shorts Increased By 21.87%

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corphares (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) had an increase of 21.87% in short interest. ZOM’s SI was 1.94M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 21.87% from 1.59 million shares previously. With 403,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corphares (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)’s short sellers to cover ZOM’s short positions. The SI to Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corphares’s float is 4.92%. The stock increased 3.38% or $0.0142 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4343. About shares traded. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) has declined 88.28% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 88.28% the S&P500.

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) stake by 36.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redmond Asset Management Llc acquired 10,798 shares as Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT)’s stock rose 13.81%. The Redmond Asset Management Llc holds 40,660 shares with $1.61M value, up from 29,862 last quarter. Applied Matls Inc Com now has $44.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $50.66. About 5.96 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. operates as a veterinary pharmaceutical firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $59.93 million. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs, novel drug delivery systems, devices, and diagnostics for the health and wellness of companion animals, such as canine, feline, and equine. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a research collaboration agreement with Celsee Diagnostics, Inc. to test the feasibility of Celsee's liquid biopsy technology for veterinary application as a canine cancer diagnostics.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Applied Materials has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $49.60’s average target is -2.09% below currents $50.66 stock price. Applied Materials had 11 analyst reports since May 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, May 17 with “Neutral”. As per Friday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, August 19 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

