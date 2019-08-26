Redmond Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding in Applied Matls Com (AMAT) as Valuation Rose; Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Stock Rose While Consonance Capital Management LP Raised Holding by $1.74 Million

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 40,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 29,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $45.55. About 3.65 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 348,806 shares as the company's stock rose 87.45% . The hedge fund held 5.16M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.13 million, up from 4.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $552.95M market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.93. About 719,639 shares traded. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has declined 48.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.81% the S&P500.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng Plc Shs by 7,557 shares to 53,341 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Limited Partnership accumulated 91,222 shares. Endowment Mgmt LP holds 103,300 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Comm invested in 0.1% or 17,820 shares. Hodges Management accumulated 49,304 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Hap Trading Limited Liability Company stated it has 64,912 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 233,963 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc reported 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Pinnacle Partners reported 0% stake. Guinness Asset Management reported 152,780 shares. Cipher Lp reported 0.32% stake. Peoples Service holds 0.02% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. 19,875 are held by American Money Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Oakbrook Invests Lc reported 414,772 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company stated it has 6.86M shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $619,114 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold KPTI shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 49.11 million shares or 1.82% more from 48.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 10,164 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 963,678 shares. Kazazian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.12% stake. Art Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 14,418 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group has invested 0% in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 1.13M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% of its portfolio in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 3,888 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, a Florida-based fund reported 16,493 shares. Us National Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Private Capital Advisors reported 444,900 shares. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp reported 0% in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 8.44M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reported 0.32% stake. Macquarie Group Ltd invested in 0% or 380,000 shares.