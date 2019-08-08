Redmond Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Intel Com (INTC) by $1.86 Million as Market Value Declined; Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose While White Elm Capital Has Boosted Holding by $1.31 Million

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 40.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 35,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 52,365 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 87,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $47.28. About 23.17M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT JIM KELLER WILL JOIN INTEL AS A SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 16/05/2018 – Intel’s Intriguing Future For Memory Chips — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Stratus Named AVEVA’s 2017 Technology Partner Product of the Year; 17/05/2018 – Arias Intel’s SportXction® to Take Advantage of Huge Opportunity After Supreme Court Ruling to Allow States to Legalize Spor; 14/05/2018 – Fortress UAV Will Host Drone Day Event with DJI, CyPhy Works, Intel and Yuneec; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 10/05/2018 – BMW: REACHNOW TO BRING SERVICE TO INTEL’S HILLSBORO, OR SITES; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Intel on May 15 for “Device, system and method of controlling access to location sources”; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 09/05/2018 – Intel’s A.I. Director Singer Lays Out the Vision for Deep Learning — Barron’s Blog

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 21,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 255,130 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87 million, up from 233,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $66.54. About 10.34M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions Announces New Leadership for North America Commercial Cards and Trade; 18/04/2018 – Tariffs would cause a ‘serious trade war’: Citigroup economist; 25/04/2018 – MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD MYOV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $17; 13/04/2018 – Citi sees further boost from Trump tax cuts as earnings rise; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP DISCLOSES MEAN HOURLY GENDER PAY GAP FOR UK STAFF IN 2017 OF 44.4 PCT; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC JAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAID TO APPOINT DELLA PIETRA TO RUN CITI HOLDINGS; 25/04/2018 – South African watchdog says forex-rigging trial likely to begin in 2019; 24/04/2018 – U.K. YouGov Citi April Inflation Expectations (Table)

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 10.02 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackline Inc Com by 12,340 shares to 29,707 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Welbilt Inc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Aldebaran Finance Inc reported 8,424 shares. Moreover, Joel Isaacson Co Lc has 0.29% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 36,517 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Llc holds 148,874 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 131,812 are held by Montag A And Assocs. Moreover, Capital Sarl has 0.6% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 88,895 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 149,504 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. 141,577 are owned by Monarch Mngmt Inc. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Callahan Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 2.89% or 289,073 shares. Lau Assocs Ltd Liability Com holds 4.56% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 165,165 shares. 3.36 million were reported by Korea Investment. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 641,556 shares. Provise Mgmt Grp stated it has 14,631 shares.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 24,900 shares to 160,400 shares, valued at $16.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Knight Inc by 103,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,529 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Psagot House has 0.45% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 170,116 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank accumulated 0.26% or 18,818 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has 11,645 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James & invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Vident Inv Advisory reported 3,492 shares. Cornerstone owns 34,367 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 122,267 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory invested in 254,202 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Coldstream Mgmt accumulated 3,960 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Hartford Investment Mgmt has invested 0.59% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nbt Natl Bank N A Ny stated it has 18,009 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Adirondack Co accumulated 0.02% or 472 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York reported 0.03% stake. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5.19 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).