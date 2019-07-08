Redmond Asset Management Has Decreased Hca Healthcare Com (HCA) Stake; Netscout Systems (NTCT)’s Sentiment Is 1.17

Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.27, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 74 funds started new or increased holdings, while 63 reduced and sold holdings in Netscout Systems Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 74.59 million shares, down from 76.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Netscout Systems Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 50 Increased: 58 New Position: 16.

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased Hca Healthcare Inc Com (HCA) stake by 33.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 5,874 shares as Hca Healthcare Inc Com (HCA)’s stock declined 12.57%. The Redmond Asset Management Llc holds 11,645 shares with $1.52M value, down from 17,519 last quarter. Hca Healthcare Inc Com now has $47.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $138.46. About 50,422 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division

Among 3 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HCA Healthcare had 11 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $28.14 million activity. Shares for $64,807 were sold by Reiner Deborah M. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Morrow J William sold $442,302. Shares for $4.63 million were sold by Foster Jon M on Monday, February 11. $3.90 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L. Shares for $1.17M were sold by Torres Kathryn A.. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Whalen Kathleen M sold $27,896. 33,670 shares were sold by STEELE JOHN M, worth $4.72M on Tuesday, February 12.

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased Fortive Corp Com stake by 5,215 shares to 13,695 valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 10,798 shares and now owns 40,660 shares. Blackline Inc Com was raised too.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 earnings per share, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $845.50M for 14.01 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.01 billion. The firm offers nGeniusONE management software that enables clients to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its clients to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and WiFi networks, as well as gain timely insight into services, applications, and systems. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Intelligent Data Sources under the Infinistream brand name that provide real-time collection and analysis of data from the network; packet flow switching solutions that delivers targeted network traffic access to an increasing number of monitoring and security systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic with multiple link type and speed options.

Analysts await NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by NetScout Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.26% negative EPS growth.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. holds 2.88% of its portfolio in NetScout Systems, Inc. for 201,001 shares. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owns 1.14 million shares or 2.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kestrel Investment Management Corp has 2.39% invested in the company for 184,425 shares. The Pennsylvania-based S&T Bank Pa has invested 1.94% in the stock. Brown Capital Management Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 4.92 million shares.