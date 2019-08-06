Redmond Asset Management Has Decreased Hca Healthcare Com (HCA) Position by $763,620; Stock Price Rose; As H & E Equipment Services (HEES) Share Value Rose, Sg Capital Management Has Decreased by $2.22 Million Its Holding

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (HCA) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 5,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 11,645 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, down from 17,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 1.79M shares traded or 9.99% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in H & E Equipment Services Inc (HEES) by 33.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 88,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% . The hedge fund held 172,587 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, down from 261,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in H & E Equipment Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.11% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 224,126 shares traded or 5.75% up from the average. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 14.78% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 09/03/2018 RISE ROBOTS O F T H E; 02/05/2018 – VEIDEKKE SAYS HANDE 2017 REV ABOUT NOK200M W/ 25 EMPLOYEES; 16/03/2018 – IN GENES T H E; 04/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz CEO Bernardo Hees said Warren Buffett stepping down from its board hasn’t “really changed anything.”; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q Rev $260.5M; 16/05/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Reports Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS I OSLO; 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU BROADCASTING CABLE INFORMATION 600959.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GU HANDE AS CHAIRMAN; 06/04/2018 – FUTURE FOOD T H E O F; 16/05/2018 – H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC HEES.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.275/SHR

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20 million and $547.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 71,960 shares to 230,366 shares, valued at $13.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HEES’s profit will be $25.76 million for 9.16 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by H&E Equipment Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold HEES shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.28% more from 24.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & accumulated 8,835 shares or 0% of the stock. The Unknown-based Mckinley Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp Delaware has invested 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Moreover, Camarda Advsrs Lc has 0% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 23,156 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 20,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 6,473 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 3.06M shares. Citadel Advisors reported 114,425 shares. Moreover, Qs Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 70,162 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Com has invested 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 14,691 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Limited Liability Co owns 17,953 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $15.75 million activity. The insider Foster Jon M sold $4.63M. 8,368 shares valued at $1.17M were sold by Torres Kathryn A. on Tuesday, February 12. CAMPBELL VICTOR L sold $3.90 million worth of stock or 28,084 shares. On Thursday, February 7 Morrow J William sold $36,979 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 263 shares. The insider RUTHERFORD BILL B sold $5.24M.