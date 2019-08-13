Redmond Asset Management Has Boosted Its Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Holding by $979,808; As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Valuation Declined, Holder Valley National Advisers Has Trimmed Its Holding

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 30,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 245,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 214,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 300,485 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 30.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 3,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 7,701 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $999,000, down from 11,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $115.66. About 1.34 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 03/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology and Pint Pharma Enter into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Commercialize NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Latin; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AS WELL AS SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS); 21/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA- TRIAL COMPARED LYNPARZA WITH CHEMOTHERAPY FOR PATIENTS WITH GERMLINE BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER, MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – SIGILON ELIGIBLE TO GET SINGLE TO DOUBLE DIGIT TIERED ROYALTIES ON FUTURE PRODUCT SALES IF DEAL YIELDS COMMERCIALLY SUCCESSFUL PRODUCT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shanda Asset Management Limited has 30,000 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Howe & Rusling Inc owns 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 113 shares. 43,488 are owned by Amer Grp Inc. Marathon Cap holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 21,915 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Iridian Asset Management Ct has invested 1.33% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Spitfire Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.32% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 128,490 shares. D E Shaw And Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Northern Tru Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 1.24 million shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 30,800 shares. Regions Corporation owns 6,675 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 4.46 million shares. Timessquare Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.76% or 3.05 million shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd holds 297,707 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $345.36 million activity. Shares for $158.08 million were bought by CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. on Friday, June 28.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 4,107 shares to 3,041 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Markel Corp Holding Co (NYSE:MKL) by 656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,478 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94 million and $349.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 6,304 shares to 39,035 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 83,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colonial Trust Advisors holds 1.25% or 50,885 shares. Regal Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,580 shares. Marco Mgmt Ltd Com reported 2,135 shares stake. Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated reported 116,707 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.24% or 202,456 shares. De Burlo Group Inc stated it has 1.79% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 284,416 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 4,545 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 25,620 are held by Finemark National Bank Tru. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,702 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 0.35% or 26,586 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.09% or 24,628 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.09% stake. Metropolitan Life Company Ny reported 0.04% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Pathstone Family Office Lc has 0.11% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 6,686 shares.